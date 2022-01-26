Heartland Votes
Southeast Mo. Children’s Arts Festival to be held first week of February

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is hosting the 22nd Annual Children's Arts Festival on...
The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is hosting the 22nd Annual Children's Arts Festival on Friday, Feb. 4.(KFVS)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Arts Council for Southeast Missouri announced it will be holding the 22nd Annual Children’s Arts Festival event for visitors of the First Friday Art Walk during the first week of February.

The event will be held on Friday, Feb. 4, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at 16 N. Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau.

The exhibit will feature visual and literary art pieces from over 20 regional schools, and will be on display throughout the month of February.

360 degree scans of the gallery will be available on the Southeast Missouri Art Council’s website for those unable to attend in person.

Introduced in the year 2000, the Children’s Arts Festival was developed to showcase the remarkable accomplishments of regional art educators and their students.

The imaginative range of mediums, styles, and subjects evidence the incredible range and impact of art teachers, and highlight the wonder and joy of creativity among students from third grade through eighth grade.

This year’s First Friday event will feature several additional surprises, including performances from Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio, The Edge Aerial Arts/Cape Specialty Entertainment, and photo opportunities with the real-life super heroes from Heroes for Kids, a group of first responders from Perryville, Mo.

Additionally, MicroGalleries will feature the work of SEMO students from Professor Joshua Newth’s painting class, and Huichol Indian Yarn Paintings from Scott City High School Art Teacher, Richard Conaway.

Professor Newth and Mr. Conaway were also the judges for this year’s Children’s Arts Festival.

