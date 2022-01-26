Heartland Votes
SEMO to host annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner

By Breanna Harris
Jan. 26, 2022
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) is honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a celebration dinner.

This year’s theme is: Community. Justice. Equity. Love.

The United States District Court Judge for the Eastern District of Arkansas Brian S. Miller is the keynote speaker for the event.

And he says his message will focus on his personal story, diversity, and acceptance.

“I want to take the crowd through my history here in eastern Arkansas, my family got off the plantation about 45 miles from where I live, and I live on the same block where my great granddaddy who was emancipated lived,” said Judge Brian Miller.

Judge Millers says more communities need to join together.

“I’m one of those people who believes that we can’t look for outside sources to solve our problems. We as human beings have to join together and help each other, and we have to love each other, and we have to do whatever we can to help our community succeed,” Miller said.

Judge Miller tells me what he hopes students, faculty, and community members will take back from his speech.

“What I would hope comes across is that we can’t look for anybody else to do what we personally should do and each one of us is called to love somebody were called to love each other. Each one of us is called to feed the hungry and to clothe the naked in the word of Martin Luther King and that’s what I’ll focus on,” said Judge Brian Miller.

