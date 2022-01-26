Heartland Votes
Advertisement

New mother mourns loss of infant killed in crossfire in Atlanta

By Crystal Bui and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) – Officers in Atlanta have arrested a man accused of killing a 6-month-old baby who was caught in the crossfire of a shootout Monday.

Police say Grayson Fleming-Gray was not the target but hit by a stray bullet as two people exchanged gunfire.

Kerri Gray was by the food mart in northwest Atlanta when she heard sudden popping sounds.

“When I went and opened up the back door he was slumped forward, and I thought he was asleep,” the new mother told WGCL. “The bullet had gone through the trunk and through his eye and up his back.”

Baby Grayson was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Police say they were innocent bystanders, caught in the crossfire of a shooting.

“I still can’t get the blood off my hands,” Gray said.

Gray said her son was very animated and his personality came out with him when he was born. He had just started to crawl and started to recognize his extended family.

“I’m almost positive that that guy - whatever has happened, whatever was going on his mind - has no idea what wake he left behind,” Gray said. “Not only have you taken my son away from me, but you have caused fear for the people who live in this neighborhood.”

DeQuasie Little, 22, was charged with aggravated assault and felony murder. Records show he has been charged with various crimes in the past, including multiple assault allegations.

Investigators are still looking for others involved in the shooting.

Officials say this was the third child shot in Atlanta already this year.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Gold Star Enterprises building used to store paint was destroyed by an early morning fire on...
Crews battle early morning fire at Scott County business
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Tuesday that it is withdrawing...
Biden administration officially withdraws vaccine rule for businesses
The human remains were identified as 73-year-old Virginia Emerson of Hickman County, Ky.
Human remains found in vehicle in Tenn. ID’d as missing Hickman Co., Ky. woman
A school employee was injured Monday afternoon when they were struck by a bus.
Teacher hit by school bus in critical condition

Latest News

A Nevada man is suing police after he says he was mistaken for a felon and kept in jail for...
Man sues after arrested, jailed in a case of mistaken identity
FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer sits...
Reports: Breyer to retire from Supreme Court
The Perry County Health Department says current COVID-19 cases are the highest they’ve seen in...
Health Department: COVID-19 case numbers in Perry Co., Ill. highest they’ve seen
Top health experts caution post-omicron life will see more variants without action
‘It’s going to happen again’ – Top health experts caution post-omicron life will see more variants without action
Top health experts caution post-omicron life will see more variants without action
Top health experts caution post-omicron life will see more variants without action