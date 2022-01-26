New homes for displaced Graves Co. tornado victims

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - People displaced from the deadly tornado that ripped through Mayfield have a new resource to help get a new roof over their heads.

Homes and Hope for Kentucky is helping in the long-term disaster recovery of Mayfield and Graves County.

Its goal is to rebuild homes and this is some of the land volunteers will rebuild on.

The co-chair for homes and hope for Kentucky says five homes are approved to be built right now, but more are in the works.

”We hope to build 50 to 100 depending on need. There are other organizations like ours, we welcome that, so that number will be determined based on need. We are looking for homeowners that either had no homeowners insurance or too little homeowners insurance. We have volunteer labor from the mennonites and amish that will build those back.”

Friday at 3 p.m., there will be a ground breaking for the first home at 515 north sixth street in Mayfield.

Heather Nesler says the first five families receiving the homes will be there, along with Governor Andy Beshear, Kentucky State Representative Richard Heath, Kentucky State Senator Jason Howl, Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan, and Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.