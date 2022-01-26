Nearly $220M in funding to support Ill. transit, port projects

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Nearly $220 million in Rebuild Illinois funding will support local transit and port projects in the state.

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation made the announcement on Wednesday, January 26.

They said almost $111.4 million was awarded to transit providers downstate as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. An additional $108.3 million was awarded for public ports in Illinois.

This combined with earlier funding that included $40 million to build a port in Cairo, $244 million in additional funding to downstate transit and $96 million to extend MetroLink Service it MidAmerica Airport totals $601 million.

“When the General Assembly and I crafted the most robust infrastructure plan in Illinois history, our vision wasn’t limited to simply updating highways, rails, and bridges. We saw an opportunity to connect jobs and economic development to communities across the state through every mode of transportation,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Today we’re launching funding to support Illinois ports as well as over three dozen transit systems outside Chicago. All in all, we’re announcing $110 million for nine port districts as well as $112 million for 37 transit districts, totaling nearly a quarter of a billion dollars going out to projects around the state.”

Wednesday’s announcement represents the second round of competitive grants awarded as part of $355 million identified in Rebuild Illinois to invest in transit outside the Chicago area.

A total of 37 transit systems are receiving $111.4 million to advance 51 projects.

You can find a full list of recipients on IDOT’s Public Transportation Providers page or by clicking here.

According to the governor’s office, a third and final round of grant opportunities for downstate transit needs is anticipated in 2022.

For the state’s 19 public ports, $150 million in capital funding is available for improvement projects, the first time a state capital program is investing in waterways, with $40 million already committed to a new inland port in Cairo.

“This is another very exciting project for Southern Illinois as we continue to capitalize on opportunities that lie within our two mighty rivers,” said State Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg). “Coupling this project along with the Alexander Cairo Port District will bring new jobs, out of state investments and economic development to some of our most economically depressed areas of the state. By turning old investments into new, continues our quest of creating much needed hope and prosperity to the Southern Illinois region.”

The remaining $108.3 million announced on Wednesday by Governor Pritzker is being awarded on a competitive basis. A total of 12 projects are receiving $108.3 million.

You can visit IDOT’s Long Range Transportation page for a full list of recipients.

Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state’s aging transportation system.

