Mo. bill would reimburse public schools fighting recent lawsuits on mask policies

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A bill filed in Missouri hopes to give public schools support for fighting recent lawsuits on COVID-19 mask policies.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade filed the legislation on Wednesday, January 26.

It would provide full reimbursement to local public school districts for legal expenses incurred defending against lawsuits filed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Schmitt has sued 45 public school districts across Missouri over their mask mandates for students, faculty and staff.

