Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mo. bill would reimburse public schools fighting recent lawsuits on mask policies

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A bill filed in Missouri hopes to give public schools support for fighting recent lawsuits on COVID-19 mask policies.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade filed the legislation on Wednesday, January 26.

It would provide full reimbursement to local public school districts for legal expenses incurred defending against lawsuits filed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Schmitt has sued 45 public school districts across Missouri over their mask mandates for students, faculty and staff.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Gold Star Enterprises building used to store paint was destroyed by an early morning fire on...
Crews battle early morning fire at Scott County business
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Tuesday that it is withdrawing...
Biden administration officially withdraws vaccine rule for businesses
The human remains were identified as 73-year-old Virginia Emerson of Hickman County, Ky.
Human remains found in vehicle in Tenn. ID’d as missing Hickman Co., Ky. woman
A school employee was injured Monday afternoon when they were struck by a bus.
Teacher hit by school bus in critical condition

Latest News

The three candidates for Cape Girardeau mayor met Tuesday for a debate at the Cape Girardeau...
Cape Girardeau mayoral candidates debate
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
HyVee in Springfield hands out N95 respirators through federal program.
Should you reuse an N95 mask? Here’s what to keep in mind if you decide to reuse it
Mo. turkey hunters can apply online for spring season
Mo. turkey hunters can apply online for spring season