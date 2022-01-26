Mo. AG Schmitt, Sen. Hawley, Senate Majority Whip Durbin on Justice Breyer’s retirement

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Following the news of U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin and Missouri Senator Josh Hawley released statements on Breyer’s service to SCOTUS, as well as what they expect from President Biden as far as replacing Breyer.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt issued the following statement:

“As Attorney General, I’ve taken a blowtorch to the Biden Administration’s radical agenda to overturn President Trump’s accomplishments in the courts. With the announcement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement, it is imperative that this vacancy isn’t filled with a liberal activist judge. His retirement makes clear we must retake the Senate in November.

“President Trump rebuilt our judiciary by nominating individuals who adhered to the Constitution, respected the rule of law and who, above all, love America. The Left’s all-out assault on freedom and liberty in their obsession to fundamentally transform the country hangs in balance of the court.

“As Senator, I will oppose all woke activist nominees who actively seek to undermine President Trump’s America First accomplishments from the bench and disrespect the rule of law.”

U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin issued the following statement:

“I thank Justice Breyer for his decades serving the Court and the nation. He has been a trusted voice on the bench with a first-rate legal mind.

“With this Supreme Court vacancy, President Biden has the opportunity to nominate someone who will bring diversity, experience, and an evenhanded approach to the administration of justice. I look forward to moving the President’s nominee expeditiously through the Committee.”

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley issued the following statement via Twitter:

“Moment of truth for Joe Biden. Will this deeply unpopular & divisive president finally reject the radical elements of his party and nominate someone who loves America and believes in the Constitution? Or will he continue to tear apart this country w/ a woke activist?

“If he chooses to nominate a left wing activist who will bless his campaign against parents, his abuse of the FBI, his refusal to enforce our immigration laws, and his lawless vaccine mandates, expect a major battle in the Senate.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.