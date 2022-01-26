Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mo. AG Schmitt, Sen. Hawley, Senate Majority Whip Durbin on Justice Breyer’s retirement

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Following the news of U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin and Missouri Senator Josh Hawley released statements on Breyer’s service to SCOTUS, as well as what they expect from President Biden as far as replacing Breyer.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt issued the following statement:

“As Attorney General, I’ve taken a blowtorch to the Biden Administration’s radical agenda to overturn President Trump’s accomplishments in the courts. With the announcement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement, it is imperative that this vacancy isn’t filled with a liberal activist judge. His retirement makes clear we must retake the Senate in November.

“President Trump rebuilt our judiciary by nominating individuals who adhered to the Constitution, respected the rule of law and who, above all, love America. The Left’s all-out assault on freedom and liberty in their obsession to fundamentally transform the country hangs in balance of the court.

“As Senator, I will oppose all woke activist nominees who actively seek to undermine President Trump’s America First accomplishments from the bench and disrespect the rule of law.”

U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin issued the following statement:

“I thank Justice Breyer for his decades serving the Court and the nation. He has been a trusted voice on the bench with a first-rate legal mind.

“With this Supreme Court vacancy, President Biden has the opportunity to nominate someone who will bring diversity, experience, and an evenhanded approach to the administration of justice. I look forward to moving the President’s nominee expeditiously through the Committee.”

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley issued the following statement via Twitter:

“Moment of truth for Joe Biden. Will this deeply unpopular & divisive president finally reject the radical elements of his party and nominate someone who loves America and believes in the Constitution? Or will he continue to tear apart this country w/ a woke activist?

“If he chooses to nominate a left wing activist who will bless his campaign against parents, his abuse of the FBI, his refusal to enforce our immigration laws, and his lawless vaccine mandates, expect a major battle in the Senate.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Gold Star Enterprises building used to store paint was destroyed by an early morning fire on...
Crews battle early morning fire at Scott County business
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Tuesday that it is withdrawing...
Biden administration officially withdraws vaccine rule for businesses
Illustration of the novel coronavirus.
Genetics could determine loss of taste or smell with COVID infection, study says
The human remains were identified as 73-year-old Virginia Emerson of Hickman County, Ky.
Human remains found in vehicle in Tenn. ID’d as missing Hickman Co., Ky. woman

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Homes and Hope for Kentucky is helping in the long-term disaster recovery of Mayfield and...
New homes for displaced Graves Co. tornado victims
Workers at Rural King in Cape Girardeau stocking the shelves.
Heartland stores having hard time hiring
Homes, businesses, churches, city and county government offices/buildings were significantly...
Graves Co. residents asked to move debris to right of way for pickup
Justice Breyer served SCOTUS for 28 years before his retirement.
Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement