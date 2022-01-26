Heartland Votes
Marshall Co. woman enters guilty plea for theft of PTA funds

On December 14, 2021, Jetton entered a plea of guilty on that charge
On December 14, 2021, Jetton entered a plea of guilty on that charge
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 1 received a report in June 2020 of missing funds from the Benton Elementary School Parent Teacher Association (PTA).

According to KSP, the investigation revealed that PTA President Elizabeth Jetton had used PTA funds for personal purchases.

KSP presented evidence to a grand jury and subsequently charged Elizabeth Jetton, 38, of Benton, with Theft by Unlawful Taking $500 or more but under $10,000.

On December 14, 2021, Jetton entered a plea of guilty on that charge.

The guilty plea included an order to pay restitution to the PTA.

