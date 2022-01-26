Heartland Votes
Man sentenced to 20 years, lifetime supervised release after undercover investigation by Paducah police

By Clayton Hester
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Greenville man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after trying to engage in sexual activity with a minor.

That time will be followed by lifetime supervised release.

Officers began an investigation of 29-year-old Dustin Stone in November of 2018 after they received a complaint he was sending sexually explicit messages to minors.

According to a statement from the Western District of Kentucky, during the undercover investigation, Stone sent messages to a detective who he believed as a minor.

They planned to meet on December 3, 2018, and he was arrested.

Officers learned Stone had to register as a sex offender after a 2014 conviction in Muhlenberg Circuit Court.

He was convicted of attempted use of electronic means to induce a minor in a sex offense.

“Prosecuting those who seek to exploit children in the Western District is a top priority of this office,” United States Attorney Michael Bennett said.  “I commend the detectives of the Paducah Police Department and the prosecutors who work daily to ensure our children are safe and our neighborhoods secure.”

