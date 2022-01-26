Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Ky. attorney general creates new position to help prosecute violent crimes, capital cases

By Tori Gessner
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has selected former Commonwealth’s Attorney Thomas Lockridge to fill a new position within the office that will assist prosecutors and law enforcement in violent crime and capital cases.

The new Violent Crime Resource Prosecutor has several duties: providing technical support to prosecutors and law enforcement on cases involving capital offenses and violent offenders, helping with jury selection, prosecution strategy and case evaluation if requested, and assisting prosecutors in responding to motions.

“Cases involving capital offenses and other violent crimes are incredibly complex, and it is my hope that our office’s resource prosecutor can come alongside Kentucky prosecutors and law enforcement to ensure they have every tool available to successfully investigate and prosecute cases of this magnitude,” Attorney General Cameron said in a press release.

As violence skyrockets in Louisville, caseloads have piled up, and families are waiting for justice.

Krista Gwynn is counting down the days until July 2022, when Jameko Hayden will go to trial for the murder of her son, Christian Gwynn.

Christian, 19, was shot and killed in Dec. 2019 walking home in Shawnee.

“He was 19, he had a 10 o’clock curfew, and he respected it,” Gwynn said. “And he was on his way home the night he got killed because it was almost 10 o’clock.”

Almost a year and a half after Christian was shot, police arrested Hayden.

“We’re ready for the fight,” Gwynn said referring to the trial.

Gwynn told WAVE News even if the new Violent Crime Resource Prosecutor cannot help her son’s case, she believes it could benefit others.

“I’m not saying these prosecutors are not trying, but they don’t have the help to help them get these people in jail to show the jury,” Gwynn said. “Look, this is what they’re being charged with, look at their history, look at how many times they’ve been in and out of jail that built up to murder. I hope they can get this going before my son’s case, before we go to court in July and help us get the murder charge we rightfully need.”

Lockfield has already begun working in his new position. In rare instances, he could also prosecute criminal cases.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County coroner.
Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Madison Co., Mo.
Mischelle Lawless died in November 1992 in Scott County, Mo.
Southeast Mo. cold case gets fresh look nearly 30 years later
The injured officers were taken to the hospital.
Emotional Chief Hayden says officer critically injured in Ferguson shooting
In less than 24 hours, Dyersburg Police officers responded to a string of gun violence on...
2 dead, 2 injured in 3 reported shootings
Xavier Lewis was arrested in Colorado on an outstanding warrant from Jackson County, Ill. on...
Colo. man arrested on outstanding warrant in connection with 2016 shooting of Carbondale police officer

Latest News

Buildings like these across the state of Illinois will shut down for two weeks starting January...
Some Ill. state offices to close due to COVID-19
The Egyptian Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, November 19.
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 14 new cases of COVID-19
Unknown theft suspect
Multiple crews from all over Missouri were called in to battle what appears to be a massive...
The Landing fire
Vandalism at Hardin City Park