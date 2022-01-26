Heartland stores having hard time hiring

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Heartland retailers are still experiencing a staffing problem, and say finding good workers is a challenge.

“There are a lot of available positions out there, so filling people that have the skillset to meet the needs of what we are looking for, that’s always tough,” said Cory Huskey, owner of Ace Hardware in Cape Girardeau.

His store gets a lot of applicants, but it’s tough to get people to show up for interviews.

“Typically, I’ll get between five and 10 applications a month. I might get one interview out of those 10 applicants,” he said.

Even then, he said it’s hard to find people who are qualified and want to work.

“We definitely have some people that will come in and do an interview and just kind of go through the motions,” he explained. “You can tell they aren’t really invested in trying to get the position, they are just trying to fill a role at that point.”

Across town at Rural King, they’re having the same problem.

“There is so much competition out there. There are all these online jobs. And it’s really hard to work a schedule if you’re not used to working one,” said Store Manager Shawna Walker as she is still looking for new hires. “Just to get someone to answer the phone. So, we text and even when we text them, we only get about half of the responses. Once we get the interview set up, about half of those don’t even show up.”

It makes it hard to provide adequate customer service once the store opens.

Both stores are currently taking applications for new hires.

