Heartland Hoops 1/28
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Get ready for Heartland Hoops on Friday, January 28.
You can check the scores on Friday night here.
Our featured games include:
MO
- Cape Central vs. Poplar Bluff
- Charleston vs. Sikeston
- Fredericktown vs. Potosi
- Kennett vs. Malden
- Kelly vs. Oak Ridge
- Kennett vs. Malden
- Leopold vs. Oran
- Zalma vs. Marquand-Zion
IL
- Anna-Jonesboro vs. Carterville
- Benton vs. Herrin
- Cahokia vs. Carbonale
- Dongola vs. Century
- Du Quoin vs. Pinckneyville
- Murphysboro vs. Massac County
- Cobden vs. Joppa
KY
- Christian County vs. Calloway County
- St. Mary vs. Community Christian
- Crittenden County vs. Ft. Campbell
- Carlisle County vs. Fulton City
- McCracken County vs. Graves County
- Fulton County vs. Hickman County
- Ballard Memorial vs. Mayfield
- Marshall County vs. Paducah Tilghman
If you’re at the game, send us a photo or video below!
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.