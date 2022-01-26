Heartland Votes
Heartland Hoops 1/28

Heartland Hoops on Friday, Jan. 28.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Get ready for Heartland Hoops on Friday, January 28.

You can check the scores on Friday night here.

Our featured games include:

MO

  • Cape Central vs. Poplar Bluff
  • Charleston vs. Sikeston
  • Fredericktown vs. Potosi
  • Kennett vs. Malden
  • Kelly vs. Oak Ridge
  • Leopold vs. Oran
  • Zalma vs. Marquand-Zion

IL

  • Anna-Jonesboro vs. Carterville
  • Benton vs. Herrin
  • Cahokia vs. Carbonale
  • Dongola vs. Century
  • Du Quoin vs. Pinckneyville
  • Murphysboro vs. Massac County
  • Cobden vs. Joppa

KY

  • Christian County vs. Calloway County
  • St. Mary vs. Community Christian
  • Crittenden County vs. Ft. Campbell
  • Carlisle County vs. Fulton City
  • McCracken County vs. Graves County
  • Fulton County vs. Hickman County
  • Ballard Memorial vs. Mayfield
  • Marshall County vs. Paducah Tilghman

If you’re at the game, send us a photo or video below!

