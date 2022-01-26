Heartland Votes
Health Department: COVID-19 case numbers in Perry Co., Ill. highest they’ve seen

The Perry County Health Department says current COVID-19 cases are the highest they’ve seen in...
The Perry County Health Department says current COVID-19 cases are the highest they've seen in the county.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department says current COVID-19 cases are the highest they’ve seen in the county.

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, the total number of cases from January 18-24 is 835 with 87 deaths.

The current positivity rate is 25.89 percent.

The data tracker shows five new hospital admissions.

The Perry County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic by walk-in on Wednesday, January 26.

Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

They will have vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson.

