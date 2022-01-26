Graves Co. residents asked to move debris to right of way for pickup

Heartland Votes
Homes, businesses, churches, city and county government offices/buildings were significantly damaged by a tornado in Mayfield, Ky. on Friday night, Dec. 10.(Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is asking residents to move debris to the right of way.

According to the Corps, the Louisville District finished its first pass of debris pickup in all zones in the county and the City of Mayfield.

To help expedite the process, residents are asked to move debris to the right of way for all subsequent passes, which started on Wednesday, January 26.

They also released some guidelines for residents:

  • Debris should be sorted into five categories
    • Vegetative debris (tree branches, logs, leaves, plants)
    • Hazardous waste (oil, batteries, paint, cleaning supplies, compressed gas)
    • Electronics (TVs, computers, phones, DVDs)
    • Construction debris (building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, plumbing)
    • Large appliances (refrigerators, washers, dryers, air conditioners, stoves, water heaters, dishwashers)
  • Place debris only in the right of way (within 15 feet of the curb or edge of the street). Do not place debris on or near utility boxes, water meter covers, near trees, poles, fire hydrants or other structures. Do not place debris in the roadway. If your insurance is coordinating debris removal from your property, follow their instructions.
  • Bagged debris and residential trash is ineligible for pickup. The City of Mayfield and the Mayfield-Graves County Regional Emergency Operations Center hve arranged for the placement of dumpsters to collect household trash.

“We have made great progress to date removing more than 200,000 cubic yards of debris,” said George Minges, Louisville District emergency management chief, “We look to keep this momentum going but need additional debris to make its way to the roadside so our contractors can safely remove it on future passes.”

USACE requests residents to move debris to the right of way in Graves County LOUISVILLE, Ky.— The U.S. Army Corps of...

Posted by Graves County Office of Emergency Management on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

As a reminder, those who applied for FEMA disaster assistance after the Dec. 10-11 tornadoes are encouraged to keep in touch with FEMA to ensure the process stays on track.

According to FEMA, it’s important you updated them about changes to your status, especially your housing situation, as well as changes in insurance and contact information.

When reaching out to them, they say to make sure you have your nine-digit number assigned to you when you applied.

How to keep in touch with FEMA:

  • Visit any disaster recovery center in Kentucky. For a current list of locations, visit fema.gov/drc.
  • Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Press 1 for English, 2 for Spanish, Press 3 for other languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. Helpline operators are available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Standard Time daily.
  • Log into your account at DisasterAssistance.gov.
  • Download the FEMA mobile app (also in Spanish).

