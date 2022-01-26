Heartland Votes
First Alert: Negative wind chills this morning; coldest day of the week

Bundle up! Today will be the coldest day of the week. Wind chill values will make it feel like...
Bundle up! Today will be the coldest day of the week. Wind chill values will make it feel like the 20s.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - It’s a bitterly cold start to Wednesday.

Wake-up temperatures are in the teens, but it is going to feel much colder.

Wind chill values will make it feel like -5ºF to 9ºF in the Heartland this morning.

Light northerly winds will continue to make an impact on temperatures the first half of the day.

By late morning it will only feel like the teens.

Subfreezing air will sit over the Heartland throughout the rest of the day.

Most of the Heartland will be below 32 degrees, with a few isolated areas in Tennessee reaching 33 degrees.

Wind chill values will make it feel more like the 20s.

Skies will be sunny throughout the day.

Clouds will start to increase tonight into Thursday morning.

A few locations could see sprinkles or flurries from a passing cold front, but most of the Heartland will stay dry. No impacts are expected.

Thursday afternoon will be slightly warmer with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A large warm-up is in store for the end of the weekend and into next week.

Highs will likely be in the 50s!

