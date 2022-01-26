Heartland Votes
A few flurries possible tomorrow.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Grant Dade
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We enjoyed a lot of sunshine today but temperatures remained very cold across the Heartland. Clouds will begin to move into the area late tonight ahead of a weak system that will move across the Heartland. As the clouds thicken by morning, a few scattered snow flurries will be possible. The air mass will be very dry so travel impact is not expected. Lows by morning will range from the middle teens far north to the lower 20s south.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and warmer. We will see a few flurries across the area, especially in our northern counties. Highs tomorrow afternoon will range from the upper 30s far north to the middle 40s far south.

