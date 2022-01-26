Enjoy the sunshine today, clouds and precipitation chances return Thursday

Heartland Votes
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST
Lots of sunshine expected through the rest of the afternoon hours. That helps a little while we battle these cold temperatures. Highs today will only be in the 20s and lower 30s. Tonight clouds will start to push into the Heartland as temperatures fall into the teens and 20s. Those clouds will bring a slight chance for a few snow showers through the early morning hours. Most of the precipitation will not make it to the ground, but we could see a quick dusting under the heavier showers. Temperatures will climb above freezing on Thursday afternoon.

