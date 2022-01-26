Heartland Votes
Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Madison Co., Mo.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County coroner.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in southeast Missouri.

At around 5:11 p.m. on Tuesday, January 25, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said troopers responded to a 911 call of a sexual assault in progress at Amidon Conservation area in rural Madison County.

The caller reported the suspect was armed with a knife.

According to the highway patrol, the preliminary investigation showed troopers contacted the suspect, later identified as 58-year-old Ronnie D. Walker, of Marble Hill, and had a physical altercation with him.

During the altercation, the trooper fired a single shot, hitting Walker.

They said the trooper rendered first aid before emergency medical services arrived; however, Walker was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County coroner.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating the incident.

