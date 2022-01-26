Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Madison Co., Mo.

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in southeast Missouri.

At around 5:11 p.m. on Tuesday, January 25, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said troopers responded to a 911 call of a sexual assault in progress at Amidon Conservation area in rural Madison County.

The caller reported the suspect was armed with a knife.

According to the highway patrol, the preliminary investigation showed troopers contacted the suspect, later identified as 58-year-old Ronnie D. Walker, of Marble Hill, and had a physical altercation with him.

During the altercation, the trooper fired a single shot, hitting Walker.

They said the trooper rendered first aid before emergency medical services arrived; however, Walker was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County coroner.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.