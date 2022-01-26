Colo. man arrested on outstanding warrant in connection with 2016 shooting of Carbondale police officer

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Colorado man was arrested recently on an outstanding warrant in connection with an officer-involved shooting in southern Illinois in 2016.

Xavier Lewis, 30, was on January 11 by U.S. Marshals Colorado Violent Offender Task Force, which included deputies from Colorado Springs and Denver, as well as Task Force officers from the Otero County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Department of Corrections, Drug Enforcement Administration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The warrant includes charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm, conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver cannabis (more than 5,000 grams) and cannabis trafficking.

Lewis is currently in the Bent County Jail in Colorado awaiting extradition to Illinois.

According to Carbondale police, Lewis, along with others, was originally indicted in Jackson County in 2018.

That indictment was the result of an investigation after Carbondale Police Officer Trey Harris was struck by gunfire as he and another officer pursued a vehicle occupied by shooting suspects who opened fire on the officers on July 31, 2016.

Two Kansas men were previously sentenced in connection with the shooting.

Alex B. Karcher was sentenced in February 2019 to 27.5 years in the Illinois department of Corrections.

In November 2018 he pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges, as well as aggravated battery to a police officer.

He admitted that he and other co-conspirators went to Carbondale around July 31, 2016 to collect on a debt from a previous drug deal. That’s when shots were fired in the area of the 700 block of North Robert A. Stalls Ave.

Carbondale police who were patrolling the area heard the shots and saw a vehicle speed away from the scene. Karcher was a passenger in that vehicle, and during the case, fired a gun seven times at the pursuing police car as they traveled on Dillinger Road north of Carbondale.

One of those shots hit Officer Harris.

Matthew D. Manley was sentenced in October 2019 to nine years in the IDOC.

He also pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges, including aggravated battery to a police officer.

Police say Manley admitted to being with Karcher and others in Carbondale around July 31, 2016 to collect on the debt from a previous drug deal.

They said Manley was not in the car being pursued by police and did not shoot a gun during the incident, nor before the chase.

The original investigation involved Illinois State Police, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Carbondale Police Department, the Metro-East Forensic Science Lab, the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Salina, Kan. Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.