Coldest Day Of The Week

Clear skies Wednesday morning with bitterly cold temperatures in the teens. Wind chill values will make it feel like the low negative single digits(-5F) to the low positive single digits(9F). Plan on light northerly winds making an impact for the first half of today as we will only feel like the teens by the late morning hours. Subfreezing air will sit over the Heartland through the day with almost all areas remaining below 32F. A few isolated locations in Tennessee could reach 33F. We will feel like the 20s during this time when our high temperatures will be reached. Sunny skies will be present through the day.

Tonight, clouds increase into Thursday morning. With the passing of a cold front, most counties will stay dry, but a few locations could see raindrops/flurries. No impacts expected from this. Highs temps will be slightly warmer in the upper 30s/low 40s.

A rather large warm-up will be in the forecast for the end of the weekend and into next week. The 50s are very likely to arrive again.

-Lisa

