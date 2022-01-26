City launches Paducah 311 service request app, online portal

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah launched Paducah 311, an app and online portal for service requests and to report issues.

You can download the free app called “MyCivic311″ and choose Paducah 311, or use the online portal.

The city said information can be submitted anonymously. However, you would get email updates if you set up an account online.

“Throughout my business career and now as Mayor, I have always emphasized two things: communication and follow-through,” said Mayor George Bray. “With the Paducah 311 portal and app, we are using technology to drive efficiency within the City while focusing on providing a great experience and documented paper trail for requests from our customers, Paducah’s citizens and visitors.”

The request types that can be submitted include:

Abandoned Vehicle

Brush Pickup

City Employment

Code Enforcement

Dead Animal

General Finance Request

General Information Request

General Parks Service Request

General Police Request

Right-of-Way Obstructions

Potholes

Program & Event Inquiries

Property Maintenance

City Manager Daron Jordan said the software will help route the request to the appropriate staff member so the citizen or visitor doesn’t have to search for the correct phone number or department to make a report.

Jordan said people can also submit a picture, which is helpful to the staff responding to the report.

City leaders said Paducah 311 is not for emergencies.

