Heartland Votes
Advertisement

City launches Paducah 311 service request app, online portal

The City of Paducah launched Paducah 311, an app and online portal for service requests and to...
The City of Paducah launched Paducah 311, an app and online portal for service requests and to report issues.(WDBJ)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah launched Paducah 311, an app and online portal for service requests and to report issues.

You can download the free app called “MyCivic311″ and choose Paducah 311, or use the online portal.

The city said information can be submitted anonymously. However, you would get email updates if you set up an account online.

“Throughout my business career and now as Mayor, I have always emphasized two things: communication and follow-through,” said Mayor George Bray. “With the Paducah 311 portal and app, we are using technology to drive efficiency within the City while focusing on providing a great experience and documented paper trail for requests from our customers, Paducah’s citizens and visitors.”

The request types that can be submitted include:

  • Abandoned Vehicle
  • Brush Pickup
  • City Employment
  • Code Enforcement
  • Dead Animal
  • General Finance Request
  • General Information Request
  • General Parks Service Request
  • General Police Request
  • Right-of-Way Obstructions
  • Potholes
  • Program & Event Inquiries
  • Property Maintenance

City Manager Daron Jordan said the software will help route the request to the appropriate staff member so the citizen or visitor doesn’t have to search for the correct phone number or department to make a report.

Jordan said people can also submit a picture, which is helpful to the staff responding to the report.

City leaders said Paducah 311 is not for emergencies.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Gold Star Enterprises building used to store paint was destroyed by an early morning fire on...
Crews battle early morning fire at Scott County business
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Tuesday that it is withdrawing...
Biden administration officially withdraws vaccine rule for businesses
The human remains were identified as 73-year-old Virginia Emerson of Hickman County, Ky.
Human remains found in vehicle in Tenn. ID’d as missing Hickman Co., Ky. woman
A school employee was injured Monday afternoon when they were struck by a bus.
Teacher hit by school bus in critical condition

Latest News

The injured officers were taken to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.
2 officers shot in Ferguson
Xavier Lewis was arrested in Colorado on an outstanding warrant from Jackson County, Ill. on...
Colo. man arrested on outstanding warrant in connection with 2016 shooting of Carbondale police officer
A bill filed in Missouri seeks to reimburse public schools fighting current lawsuits over...
Mo. bill seeks to reimburse public schools fighting recent lawsuit on mask policies
Multiple shootings are under investigation in Dyersburg, Tenn.
Mult. shootings under investigation in Dyersburg, Tenn.