Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau mayoral candidates debate

By Mike Mohundro and Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There are three candidates on the ballot vying for the mayor’s seat in Cape Girardeau.

Current Mayor Bob Fox, Ramona Bailey and Stacy Kinder want to be the city’s next mayor.

The three candidates met Tuesday for a debate at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.

Dozens of people came out to the event and questioned the mayoral candidates.

They asked about pride in the city, violence and other topics.

Heartland News asked them what their biggest priority as mayor would be if elected.

Current Cape Girardeau Councilwoman Stacy Kinder said, “I really want to do what I can and see how the city can be involved in stimulating and being involved in more economic development.”

Ramona Bailey, a Cape Girardeau business owner said, “Definitely want to look into changing that 80 percent of renters of south Cape to lessen that percentage so we can get more home ownership to build the equity in the community.”

This was the second debate the candidates have attended this month.

The election for mayor is Tuesday, February 8.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

