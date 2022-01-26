Heartland Votes
Attorneys hope to use new DNA testing on shoelaces from West Memphis Three case

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Monday, attorneys for Damien Echols filed a petition for new DNA testing of the ligatures that bound three young boys who were murdered in 1993.

Echols was one of three convicted in the crime and released on an Alford Plea.

His attorneys want to retest some of the evidence in the case, including shoelaces from the scene.

Attorneys argue those bindings have provided important DNA test results in the past and were “pieces of evidence that we can most confidently say were necessarily handled by the killers.”

There is no word on when a decision for that new DNA testing could be made.

