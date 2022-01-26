2 officers shot in Ferguson

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two officers were shot Wednesday afternoon.

St. Louis City police told News 4 the shooting happened at W. Florissant and Northwind Estates Drive in Ferguson before 1:30 p.m. Police said the officers were attempting to apprehend a suspect that was possibly wanted for homicide at the time of the incident.

The injured officers were taken to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

#BREAKING



Large police presence at BJC right now.



Avoid Kingshighway.



Sources saying this could be an officer involved shooting stemming from an incident in North County. @KMOV working to learn more. pic.twitter.com/vlhs9DnZh1 — Jenna Rae (@journalismjenna) January 26, 2022

News 4 has multiple crews in the area. This story will be updated as details become known.

