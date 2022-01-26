2 officers shot in Ferguson
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two officers were shot Wednesday afternoon.
St. Louis City police told News 4 the shooting happened at W. Florissant and Northwind Estates Drive in Ferguson before 1:30 p.m. Police said the officers were attempting to apprehend a suspect that was possibly wanted for homicide at the time of the incident.
The injured officers were taken to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.
News 4 has multiple crews in the area. This story will be updated as details become known.
