2 officers shot in Ferguson

The injured officers were taken to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.
The injured officers were taken to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.(WGCL File photo)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two officers were shot Wednesday afternoon.

St. Louis City police told News 4 the shooting happened at W. Florissant and Northwind Estates Drive in Ferguson before 1:30 p.m. Police said the officers were attempting to apprehend a suspect that was possibly wanted for homicide at the time of the incident.

The injured officers were taken to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

News 4 has multiple crews in the area. This story will be updated as details become known.

