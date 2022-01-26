2 dead, 2 injured in 3 reported shootings

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - In less than 24 hours, Dyersburg Police officers responded to a string of gun violence on Saturday, January 22, that left two men dead, two men injured and one man behind bars.

Officers were first called to Brayton Street shortly after 12:15 a.m. to a report of multiple gunshots.

When they arrived, officers learned a gunshot victim, identified as 32-year-old Bryant Thomas Jr., was transported by a private vehicle to a nearby hospital. The he was later flown to a Memphis hospital.

Officers did find a vehicle hit by gunfire in connection with the case. The following morning, a resident in the area reported finding several bullet holes in a wall on the inside their home.

Police said Bryant is not cooperating with their investigation.

At 6 a.m., a man called police for help after he another man pulled a gun on him at a factor on Sylvan Road. The victim reported that he pulled his vehicle out in front of the suspect on St. John and Morgan Road. The victim said the suspect then followed him to the factory, confronted him and pulled a gun on him.

As officers were responding, they spotted the suspect’s vehicle and stopped it. The suspect, 29-year-old Jamal Jackson, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and felon in possession of a handgun.

Approximately eight hours later, officers responded to a shootout between two vehicles on Wilson Circle. Private vehicles transported two gunshot victims, 22-year-old Royal Harvey and 30-year-old Timothy Rucker, to a nearby hospital after the shooting.

According to officers, Harvey told them that a dark colored sedan pulled up next to his vehicle, opened fire and he fired back, hitting one of the men in the car.

Police identified the man in the car as Rucker. He was flown to a Memphis hospital and later died Saturday evening.

Harvey remains hospitalized. His condition is unknown.

Police said they found the suspect vehicle on Sunday parked next to a home in East Dyersburg. No one was inside.

The last shooting on Saturday officers responded to was at approximately 9:45 p.m. in the Roberts and Compress Street. Several people called police saying they heard multiple gun shots.

Officers searched the area and found a vehicle running with its lights on in the parking lot of an apartment complex. An officer looked inside the vehicle and found 33-year-old Marcus Breashears dead. Police said it appears he had gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is urged to call the Dyersburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 731-288-7679, Crime Stoppers at 731-285-TIPS, or 311.

