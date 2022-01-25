Heartland Votes
Advertisement

U.S. combat jet crashes in South China Sea exercise, 7 hurt

In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson participates in a...
In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson participates in a group sail during the Rim of the Pacific exercise off the coast of Hawaii, July 26, 2018.(Source: Petty Officer 1st Class Arthurgwain L. Marquez/U.S. Navy via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGKOK (AP) - The U.S. military says a Navy combat jet conducting exercises in the South China Sea has crashed while trying to land on the deck of an American aircraft carrier, injuring seven sailors.

The pilot ejected during the “landing mishap on deck” of the USS Carl Vinson on Monday.

The pilot was recovered by a military helicopter and is in stable condition.

Seven sailors were injured, and three were evacuated for medical treatment in Manila, Philippines. They were all reported in stable condition on Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grant Henson, 19, and Bryan Henson, 22, are behind bars in connection with a kidnapping and sex...
Two charged after kidnapping, sex crimes in Jasper County
Terika Clay, 30, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action after she...
McDonald’s worker shot over French fry discount, Mo. police say
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded at 12:48 p.m. on Saturday. The...
Magnitude of small earthquake recorded near Reelfoot Lake upgraded
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Dozens of teams were on hand competing for the best pork steaks and ribs.
When Pigs Fly BBQ event comes to Cape Girardeau

Latest News

In this photo taken during Dec. 27 - Dec. 31, 2021 and provided on Jan. 1, 2022 by the North...
North Korea tested cruise missiles, S. Korean officials say
The department is reporting 30,000 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Illinois health department recognizes anniversary of first COVID-19 case in state
The Cape Girardeau Police department is hoping a new technology can cut down on gun violence.
Cape Girardeau Police pushes for new technology to help decrease gun violence
Officials say a public works crew saved the life of a man whose arm was cut off near the...
‘Divine intervention’: Man carrying own severed arm is saved