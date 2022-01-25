U.S. 60 blocked by cattle truck crash near 4mm between Wickliffe, Barlow

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 60 is blocked near the 4 mile marker due to a cattle truck crash between Wickliffe and Barlow.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Ballard County 911 Dispatch reported the truck was hauling 72 steers that will have to be offloaded before the truck can be removed.

The estimated duration is 4 hours.

KYTC says a detour between Wickliffe and Paducah is available via KY 121, KY 286 and U.S. 62.

