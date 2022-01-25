Heartland Votes
Advertisement

U.S. 60 blocked by cattle truck crash near 4mm between Wickliffe, Barlow

KYTC says a detour between Wickliffe and Paducah is available via KY 121, KY 286 and U.S. 62.
KYTC says a detour between Wickliffe and Paducah is available via KY 121, KY 286 and U.S. 62.(WSMV)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 60 is blocked near the 4 mile marker due to a cattle truck crash between Wickliffe and Barlow.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Ballard County 911 Dispatch reported the truck was hauling 72 steers that will have to be offloaded before the truck can be removed.

The estimated duration is 4 hours.

KYTC says a detour between Wickliffe and Paducah is available via KY 121, KY 286 and U.S. 62.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Gold Star Enterprises building used to store paint was destroyed by an early morning fire on...
Crews battle early morning fire at Scott County business
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
A school employee was injured Monday afternoon when they were struck by a bus.
Teacher hit by school bus in critical condition
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Generic graphic of police lights
Police stop hazardous driver, find gunshot victim

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A Patterson man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Wayne County, Missouri on Saturday...
Patterson, Mo. man killed in single-vehicle crash
An Amtrak train makes one of its stops at its Carbondale, Ill. station.
Amtrak reduces services temporarily
Patterson man killed in single-vehicle crash
Patterson man killed in single-vehicle crash