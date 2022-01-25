Illinois health department recognizes anniversary of first COVID-19 case in state

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health has recognized the anniversary of the pandemic’s arrival in the state.

Monday marked two years since the first COVID-19 case in Illinois.

“While we have seen the highest number of cases and hospitalizations throughout the entire pandemic this January, we are cautiously optimistic that those numbers will continue to decrease as quickly as they rose due to the Omicron variant,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

The department is reporting 30,000 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

“We have learned a great deal in the two years since the first case was reported in Illinois and we continue to learn as this virus and its variants are constantly changing,” Ezike said. “We now have safe and effective vaccines; we have oral antiviral and monoclonal antibody treatments; and we know that proper masking, testing, and isolation and quarantine can help slow the spread of the virus.

