Tonight will be the coldest night of the week

Temperatures will fall quickly this evening and overnight. If you though it was cold this morning, just wait until you feel the temperatures Wednesday morning. Tonight lows will range from 6 degrees in Mt. Vernon, IL to about 17 degrees in Union City, TN. Feels like number Wednesday morning could dip right below zero in a few areas. So make sure to bundle up Wednesday. Even with full sunshine, highs on Wednesday will not get above freezing. Most areas will see highs in the 20s. Warmer air looks like it will hold off until Sunday, when southern areas could see the lower 50s return.

