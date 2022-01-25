Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Tonight will be the coldest night of the week

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures will fall quickly this evening and overnight. If you though it was cold this morning, just wait until you feel the temperatures Wednesday morning. Tonight lows will range from 6 degrees in Mt. Vernon, IL to about 17 degrees in Union City, TN. Feels like number Wednesday morning could dip right below zero in a few areas. So make sure to bundle up Wednesday. Even with full sunshine, highs on Wednesday will not get above freezing. Most areas will see highs in the 20s. Warmer air looks like it will hold off until Sunday, when southern areas could see the lower 50s return.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Gold Star Enterprises building used to store paint was destroyed by an early morning fire on...
Crews battle early morning fire at Scott County business
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Generic graphic of police lights
Police stop hazardous driver, find gunshot victim
A school employee was injured Monday afternoon when they were struck by a bus.
Teacher hit by school bus in critical condition

Latest News

A beautiful sunset on Lake of Egypt in Williamson County, Illinois.
Frigid Tuesday
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 1/25
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 1/25
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Turning much colder again
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 1/24/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 1/24/22