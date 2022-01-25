Three Rivers Lady Raiders currently ranked No. 1 in NJCAA Division I women’s basketball

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Three Rivers Lady Raiders earned the No. 1 spot in this week’s NJCAA Division I women’s basketball ranking.

Three Rivers received seven first-place votes and 175 total points after being the only unbeaten team left in the top 25.

The Lady Raiders also have wins over No. 8 Wabash Valley and No. 9 Moberly Area.

According to Three Rivers, third-year guard and returning All-American Myia Yelder, of Conway Ark., leads the team with 17.8 points per game with 4.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.2 steals. Third-year guard Autumn Dodd, of Neelyville, Mo., is averaging 12.9 points, 3.9 steals, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. Freshman guard Jenna McMillen, of Mayflower, Ark., is averaging 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.4 steals.

The team leads the nation in 3-pointers made per game (10.6), and is ranked in the top-10 in points per game (89.9), field goals made per game (32.6), 3-point attempts per game (31.2), assists per game (19.2), defensive rebounds per game (30.8) and steals per game (15.9).

