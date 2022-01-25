State of Missouri wants to be better prepared for floods and droughts

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - Flooding has taken its toll on the Tri-States over the years, so the state of Missouri is taking steps to help be better-prepared for future floods.

Gov. Mike Parson hopes to launch a new initiative to study flooding and droughts, so the state can know when it’s going to occur.

Parson wants to spend $10.4 million to create a new Missouri Hydrology Information Center.

It is part of the state’s response to the 2019 floods that caused roughly $20 billion of damage.

Hannibal Emergency Management Director John Hark thinks the center would help locally.

“Any time that they come up with something new to where we may be able to get additional information, faster information, more accurate information, when it comes to dealing with this river here, it can be nothing but a win win,” Hark said.

Parson said the new center would improve the current system of measuring stream depth to provide more real-time data.

