Skywarn spotter training event scheduled at John A. Logan College

The class will be Saturday, Feb. 19 at 9 a.m. at John A. Logan College
The class will be Saturday, Feb. 19 at 9 a.m. at John A. Logan College (Source: Pexels/stock image)((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Training to become a National Weather Service Skywarn Spotter will be held in February.

The class will be Saturday, Feb. 19 at 9 a.m. at John A. Logan College room F119. It lasts 2.5 hours and all course material is free.

You can register for the class online.

It will feature several weather photos and video, as well as information on how to become a spotter.

