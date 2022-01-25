Skywarn spotter training event scheduled at John A. Logan College

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Training to become a National Weather Service Skywarn Spotter will be held in February.

The class will be Saturday, Feb. 19 at 9 a.m. at John A. Logan College room F119. It lasts 2.5 hours and all course material is free.

You can register for the class online.

It will feature several weather photos and video, as well as information on how to become a spotter.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.