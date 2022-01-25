Heartland Votes
Samaritan’s Purse continues to help with tornado cleanup in Mayfield

Volunteers with Samaritan's Purse continue to help with tornado damage cleanup in Mayfield, Ky.
Volunteers with Samaritan's Purse continue to help with tornado damage cleanup in Mayfield, Ky.(Source: KFVS/Mike Mohundro)
By Marsha Heller and Mike Mohundro
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The hard work continues in Mayfield, as volunteer crews join homeowners cleaning up after last month’s deadly tornado.

Right now, small and large equipment can be seen removing tree limbs and debris from properties along the tornado’s path.

One group from Samaritan’s Purse say there’s still a great need in the area.

“We want to be here and make sure Mayfield doesn’t feel forgotten because they’re out of the news recently,” said Samaritan’s Purse Disaster Relief Program Director Elliott Willis. “They may have thought some of that but we want to be here and still love on them and care for them.”

Willis went on to say their volunteers are getting ready to transition into their rebuilding phase in the coming weeks.

According to Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan the city has contracted with Integrity Group to assist with that effort.

