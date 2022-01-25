Samaritan’s Purse continues to help with tornado cleanup in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The hard work continues in Mayfield, as volunteer crews join homeowners cleaning up after last month’s deadly tornado.

Right now, small and large equipment can be seen removing tree limbs and debris from properties along the tornado’s path.

One group from Samaritan’s Purse say there’s still a great need in the area.

“We want to be here and make sure Mayfield doesn’t feel forgotten because they’re out of the news recently,” said Samaritan’s Purse Disaster Relief Program Director Elliott Willis. “They may have thought some of that but we want to be here and still love on them and care for them.”

Willis went on to say their volunteers are getting ready to transition into their rebuilding phase in the coming weeks.

According to Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan the city has contracted with Integrity Group to assist with that effort.

