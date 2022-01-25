Record amount of fentanyl, meth seized in 2021 by DEA St. Louis Division

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Nearly 188 kilograms of fentanyl was seized by federal drug agents through Missouri, southern Illinois and Kansas in 2021.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) St. Louis Division, the seizure amount broke pervious records.

The St. Louis Division reports agents seized 82 kilograms of fentanyl in 2020 and 104 kilograms in 2019.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid used for pain management, which requires a prescription.

The drug is 50 times more potent than heroin.

In September, the DEA issued a safety alert concerning fentanyl in counterfeit pills. They said the pills are responsible for 75 percent of opioid overdose deaths.

The DEA blames drug cartels for attempting to distribute fentanyl in record amounts, which they said in a released statement has led to “an alarming increase in overdose deaths .

In addition to fentanyl, agents and task force officers broke their methamphetamine seizure record.

The St. Louis Division seized 1,848 kilograms of methamphetamine in 2021.

They also took possession of 73 kilograms of heroin, 347 weapons and stopped $15.8 million from reaching leaders of drug trafficking organizations.

