Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Record amount of fentanyl, meth seized in 2021 by DEA St. Louis Division

Fentanyl is often hidden inside blue pills like these.
Fentanyl is often hidden inside blue pills like these.(Drug Enforcement Administration)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Nearly 188 kilograms of fentanyl was seized by federal drug agents through Missouri, southern Illinois and Kansas in 2021.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) St. Louis Division, the seizure amount broke pervious records.

The St. Louis Division reports agents seized 82 kilograms of fentanyl in 2020 and 104 kilograms in 2019.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid used for pain management, which requires a prescription.

The drug is 50 times more potent than heroin.

In September, the DEA issued a safety alert concerning fentanyl in counterfeit pills. They said the pills are responsible for 75 percent of opioid overdose deaths.

The DEA blames drug cartels for attempting to distribute fentanyl in record amounts, which they said in a released statement has led to “an alarming increase in overdose deaths .

In addition to fentanyl, agents and task force officers broke their methamphetamine seizure record.

The St. Louis Division seized 1,848 kilograms of methamphetamine in 2021.

They also took possession of 73 kilograms of heroin, 347 weapons and stopped $15.8 million from reaching leaders of drug trafficking organizations.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Gold Star Enterprises building used to store paint was destroyed by an early morning fire on...
Crews battle early morning fire at Scott County business
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Generic graphic of police lights
Police stop hazardous driver, find gunshot victim
A school employee was injured Monday afternoon when they were struck by a bus.
Teacher hit by school bus

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Ameren Missouri said energy assistance payments have doubled for both LIHEAP programs.
Mo. updates energy assistance program to add more funding, expand eligibility
Senator Mitch McConnell toured the Kentucky Emergency Operations Center at the Kentucky...
McConnell says he’s impressed how Ky. is handling aftermath of deadly tornadoes
Jeremy T. Jones, 36 of Paducah, is wanted in connection with a chase with McCracken County...
Driver wanted by police after multi-county chase; 2 passengers arrested