Mo. updates energy assistance program to add more funding, expand eligibility

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The state of Missouri updated its federally funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

According to Ameren Missouri, more customers are now eligible for help paying their utility bills.

Now, a disconnection notice is not required and assistance is available year-round.

Ameren Missouri said energy assistance payments have doubled for both LIHEAP programs. The Energy Crisis Intervention Program payment is now $1,600 in the winter and $1,200 in the summer.

“There is no better time to apply for LIHEAP and other energy assistance funding. In the last year, the state of Missouri has increased the eligibility limits and doubled the amount of assistance each household can receive,” said Georgie Donahue, program administration director with the Community Action Agency of St. Louis County Inc. (CAASTLC). “We have also made the application process as simple as possible. Customers can apply online or print out a hard copy and bring it to CAASTLC headquarters. These combined changes are significant and will go a long way in helping Missouri families,” Donahue said.

For more information on the state’s LIHEAP changes and to learn if you qualify, visit AmerenMissouri.com/LIHEAP.

For those who don’t qualify for LIHEAP but have been impacted financially by COVID-19, Ameren Missouri has the Clean Slate Program. Qualifying customers may receive up to $750. To learn more and apply, go to AmerenMissouri.com/CleanSlate.

Ameren Missouri also has the Dollar More program. In addition to customer contributions, Ameren Missouri recently added another $50,000 to this fund for income-eligible households.

If you’re struggling with energy bills, or if you’d like to donate $1 per month to help those who are, check out Dollar More.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.