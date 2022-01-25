Heartland Votes
Mo. turkey hunters can apply online for spring season

Turkey hunters in Missouri can begin applying online for the spring season in February.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri turkey hunters can apply online in February for the spring season.

The spring turkey hunting youth portion will be April 9 and 10 with the regular spring season running April 18 through May 8.

More information on managed hunts and application procedures will be available on the Missouri Department of Conservation’s website.

Drawing results will be posted starting on March 15.

