Missouri AG’s mask mandate suits draw some strong rebukes

MISSOURI (AP) - Forty-five mask-requiring school districts in Missouri are facing lawsuits filed by Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Some school leaders and elected officials are questioning if he really has the best interest of the state at heart. Schmitt on Friday sued seeking to halt 36 districts from requiring masks amid a record surge in COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, he added nine more. Schmitt says parents should be the ones making health decisions for their children. But a state school board association and at least one district is criticizing the cost of the litigation.

Some elected leaders say the lawsuits are politically driven as Schmitt runs for the Senate.

