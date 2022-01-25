Jackson County awarded grant for broadband improvement

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Jackson County has received a grant to help with broadband planning and building improved broadband infrastructure.

According to a statement from the Jackson County Board, they have received the Accelerate Illinois Broadband Infrastructure Planning Program Grant, which goes to selected communities.

It was awarded by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s Office of Broadband.

The statement also says the “skills and information gained through this program” has the potential to provide the county with “a more competitive application for the Illinois Broadband Grant Program which can bring up to $5 million in broadband infrastructure to Jackson County.”

