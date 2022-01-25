Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office, state’s attorney discuss COVID-19 precautions taken at jail

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s office and state’s attorney say they are working together to protect the public from violent offenders, as well as ensure the health and safety of inmates.

“Our priority is maintaining the health and safety of all Jackson County citizens,” State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez said in a release.

“COVID-19 has presented major challenges to our jail staff, but we have been able to overcome those challenges by working cooperatively with the States Attorney and the Jackson County Health Department,” Sheriff Robert Burns added.

When the pandemic began, the sheriff’s office installed ionizers on return air systems and used peroxide solution misters, as recommended by the Illinois Department of Public Health. They said N95 masks were issued to all staff for mandatory use, and masks were issued to all inmates who wanted them.

According to the sheriff’s office, these measures continue today.

The Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office has worked with local law enforcement to determine, on a case-by-case basis, which arrestees required incarceration for the safety of the public.

As of Tuesday, January 25, they say the Jackson County Jail is operating at 75 percent capacity, but approximately 89 percent of the inmates awaiting trial in the jail were arrested on charges relating to violent crimes and/or use of firearms.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office and attorney’s office, when a person is arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail, the arrestee is tested as soon as is reasonably possible after intake, using tests provided by the Jackson County Health department.

They said the arrestee is then quarantined until a second test can be performed. Five to seven days later, the jail nursing staff perform a second test.

If the inmate’s test is again negative, he or she is moved to the general population.

They say the inmates who test positive are quarantined and given medical treatment.

Currently, no inmate has been so ill as to require transport to an area hospital, according to the news release. They say they do have procedures in place to make a transport if the doctor deems it medically necessary.

According to the release, the jail had no positive tests for the first four weeks of December.

They said one inmate tested positive the week beginning Dec. 28, 31 tested positive the week of Jan. 5 and four tested positive the week beginning Jan. 12.

According to the release, the increase of positive tests coordinated with the dramatic increase of positive tests nationwide.

Throughout the pandemic, they say the Jackson County Jail has been inspected by the Illinois Department of Corrections and the U.S. Marshal Service, neither of which raised concerns with the jail’s COVID-19 mitigation procedures.

