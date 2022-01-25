Heartland florists experience flower shortages ahead of Valentine’s Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Florists in the Heartland are starting to take orders for Valentine’s Day, but those flower arrangements may come with a higher price.

”It’s been difficult to order some flowers in,” said Lisa Lowe, owner of the Enchanted Garden in Anna, Ill.

She said she’s facing higher prices and a shortage of flowers.

Some of the red roses should be gold and the prices have doubled since the pandemic.

“We’re limited to what we can get, but we’re making the most of it and, you know what, since we are designers we can take and make something and sometimes almost out of nothing,” she said.

Typically, Valentine’s Day generates a lot revenue for her shop, but she said she’s not sure what this year will look like.

“Sunday was Valentine’s Day last year, so it was a little slower because we were not open actually on Valentine’s Day. So, this year with it being on Monday we’re a little leery because we’re closed on Sunday and so we will be delivering on Friday and Saturday and then on Monday, so I’m anxious too to see how it’s going to go,” said Lowe said.

She said she can get roses, but the price is higher.

“We have plenty of roses ordered and that’s the main thing that we’ll sell unless there’s a problem with them, we should be good with them,” Lowe said.

Lowe suggested calling your orders in early, if you can.

“On Valentine’s Day it’s going to be really busy and so the phones will probably ring off the hook. We’ll probably be so busy we might not even be able to answer it, so if they can order by Thursday of the week before that would be good,” said Lowe.

Enchanted Garden in Anna, Illinois will be open on Valentine’s Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

