Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Frigid Tuesday

Cold air sits over are areas for several days...
A beautiful sunset on Lake of Egypt in Williamson County, Illinois.
A beautiful sunset on Lake of Egypt in Williamson County, Illinois.(Source: cNews/Bruce Griffith)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:18 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mostly cloudy skies this morning turning to partly cloudy early. Clouds will continue to decrease through the day. Temperatures will start in the 20s and 30s. With cooler air continuing to move in from the north, highs will struggle to make it above freezing for many northern counties. A range from the upper 20s north to the mid 30s south. Northerly winds that can gust close to 20mph will make it feel like the teens outside during the afternoon.

Wednesday morning will be the coldest of the week with wind chill values in the negative and single digits. It will also be another day of sub-freezing frigid temperatures with sunny skies.

We will warm up slightly on Thursday with the upper 30s and low 40s ahead of a cold front that will pass on Friday morning. Not a lot of moisture associated with this, but a few isolated sprinkles/flurries are possible.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Generic graphic of police lights
Police stop hazardous driver, find gunshot victim
A Patterson man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Wayne County, Missouri on Saturday...
Patterson, Mo. man killed in single-vehicle crash
The government website ChildTaxCredit.gov is photographed on a computer screen Monday, Jan. 24,...
Federal government launches website for claiming part 2 of child tax credit
Grant Henson, 19, and Bryan Henson, 22, are behind bars in connection with a kidnapping and sex...
Two charged after kidnapping, sex crimes in Jasper County

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Turning much colder again
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 1/24/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 1/24/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 1/24/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 1/24/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 1/24/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 1/24/22