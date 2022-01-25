Frigid Tuesday

Mostly cloudy skies this morning turning to partly cloudy early. Clouds will continue to decrease through the day. Temperatures will start in the 20s and 30s. With cooler air continuing to move in from the north, highs will struggle to make it above freezing for many northern counties. A range from the upper 20s north to the mid 30s south. Northerly winds that can gust close to 20mph will make it feel like the teens outside during the afternoon.

Wednesday morning will be the coldest of the week with wind chill values in the negative and single digits. It will also be another day of sub-freezing frigid temperatures with sunny skies.

We will warm up slightly on Thursday with the upper 30s and low 40s ahead of a cold front that will pass on Friday morning. Not a lot of moisture associated with this, but a few isolated sprinkles/flurries are possible.

-Lisa

