First Alert: Bitter cold returns

A scenic winter view of the Castro River at Trails End Ranch Campground in Marquand, Mo.
A scenic winter view of the Castro River at Trails End Ranch Campground in Marquand, Mo.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:47 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Another blast of cold air is pushing into the Heartland today.

Wake-up temperatures are starting out in the 20s and 30s, but the thermometer isn’t going to change much from this in the afternoon.

As cooler air continues to move in from the north, afternoon highs will struggle to make it above freezing for most northern counties.

Highs will range in the upper 20s north to the mid 30s south, but wind chill values will make it feel more like the teens.

Northerly winds will be gusty, up to 20 mph at times.

Clouds will continue to decrease throughout the day, allowing for a mostly sunny afternoon.

Wednesday morning will be the coldest of the week with wind chill values in the negative and single digits.

Skies will be sunny in the afternoon, but it will be another day of sub-freezing temperatures.

Thursday will be slightly warmer with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

A cold front will pass through the Heartland Friday morning. There will not be a lot of moisture with the front, but a few isolated sprinkles or flurries are possible.

