Driver wanted by police after multi-county chase; 2 passengers arrested

Jeremy T. Jones, 36 of Paducah, is wanted in connection with a chase with McCracken County...
Jeremy T. Jones, 36 of Paducah, is wanted in connection with a chase with McCracken County Sheriff's deputies.(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County and Ballard County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a Paducah man involved in a chase Monday night, January 24.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy T. Jones, of Paducah, was driving an SUV on KY 286, coming from Ballard County, and when he entered into McCracken County, he jumped out of the moving vehicle onto Dundale Road and ran away.

The sheriff’s office said the backseat passenger, 28-year-old Martin Leyva, got into the driver’s seat and drove a few blocks before stopping.

Lyva and the front seat passenger, 37-year-old Marvin A. Tucker, were both taken into custody and arrested.

Lyva was charged with public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol), fleeing or evading police second degree and reckless driving.

Tucker was charged with public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol) and possession of open alcoholic container in motor vehicle.

Jones remains at large.

The 36-year-old is wanted in connection with the chase and unrelated charges, such as fleeing or evading police, trafficking marijuana and other offenses.

McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding Jones.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police or the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719.

