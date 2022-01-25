Crews battle early morning fire at Scott County business

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple fire departments responded to an early morning fire at a business in Scott County on Tuesday, January 25.

Crews were called just before 3:30 a.m. to Gold Star Enterprises on Highway H, near Miner.

According to Scott County Rural Fire Department firefighter Shane Washburn, when their crews arrived an out building of the business was fully engulfed in flames.

No one was inside the building when the fire started.

Scott County Rural Fire Chief Jeremy Perrien said the fire was discovered by an employee showing up for work.

Perrien also said the building, used to store paint, was destroyed by the time crews arrived.

The main building of the business was not affected by the fire, but there was a concern that flames would spread to some nearby trees.

Crews were able to keep the fire contained to the out building.

Firefighters from Miner, Oran, Morehouse and Sikeston assisted at the scene.

Multiple fire departments responded to an early morning fire at Gold Star Enterprises. (Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)

This is not the first time Gold Star Enterprises has dealt with a fire.

The main building caught on fire back in October 2019.

The building was destroyed.

The business owner said he and several people were inside when what looked like a small fire broke out. He said they tried to get a water hose to put it out, but it got too far out of control.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.