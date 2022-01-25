Cape Girardeau Police pushes for new technology to help decrease gun violence

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police department is hoping a new technology can cut down on gun violence.

“That we see fewer gunshots in town and that our residents feel much safer in their homes,” Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair said.

Chief Blair is one step closer to doing that with the help of a new technology with ShotSpotter, using sound sensors that can detect the location of fired gunshots.

Gaining City Council’s support in Monday night City Council meeting.

“It’s just as simple an anyone of us getting an alert as we do now on our phone a looking at it and seeing what’s going on,” Chief Blair said.

The sound of a gunshot is picked up by sensors and goes through an identification process in under 60 seconds at one of ShotSpotter’s main locations.

From there an alert is sent to an officer’s phone, tablet, or to dispatch.

“The main area where we are looking at is where we experience most of our gunfire. And its roughly between Broadway all the way down to almost city limits and then from west end to toward the river area,” Chief Blair said.

According to Chief Blair this new technology can cost $49,500 for. However, Mayor Bob Fox thinks its money will be well spent.

“The money is coming from our COVID Funds,” Mayor Fox said.

He says the PD is currently understaff, but this new technology won’t cause any extra steps for officers

“It’ll get better but it’s that way for not just police, it’s fire, it’s public works, its everywhere and every city has got this problem,” Mayor Fox said.

Chief Blair said he hopes to have this up by summer.

“A lot of it depends on finding where they can put the sensor locations and visiting with businesses and getting with utility companies. So, it’s hard to really pin down an exact date,” Chief Blair said.

