Cape Girardeau medical facilities giving out masks, COVID-19 tests

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Heartland medical companies are giving out COVID-19 supplies for individuals in Cape Girardeau.

Cape Family Medical Clinic and 180 Healthcare have partnered together to help out folks that would like supplies such as COVID-19 tests, N95 masks and hand sanitizer.

They have thousands of items still left in stock and are giving away the supplies for free.

“We are a community-based health clinic, so we want to make sure we do everything we can to take care of the community in general,” Cape Family Medical Clinic Office Administrator J.D. Webster said. “So we were able to buy these supplies at a really good price way back in July. They’re just now coming in and the best way to help the community we thought is to give them away and make sure everybody has access to the PPE that they need.”

If you would like some supplies, they are giving them away on Wednesday at the Cape Family Medical Clinic at 24 N. Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau during business hours only.

