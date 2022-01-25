Cape Girardeau Co. recycling center: Don’t mix trash with recyclables

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Plastic recycling has been limited in Cape Girardeau and Jackson as city employees work to keep recyclables sorted from city waste.

Solid Waste Superintendent Michael Tripp said with a 70 percent participation rate in Cape Girardeau County, contaminants in the recycling bins are still a problem.

“We really have to watch what we are doing. Guys will get out if they have an issue with a cart at one residence, then the next week they might check it again. So, they try to keep an eye on what people are recycling,” he said.

When residents drive through the recycling drop off, there are bins labeled for certain items, but Tripp reminded the public not to mix your trash with your recyclables.

“Well, the biggest thing is everybody thinks every plastic is recyclable,” he said. “We actually only take food containers as plastic materials.”

Resident Alan White said he sorts his products at home before bringing it in because it’s good for the environment and helps city employees.

“It’s important,” he said. “People here have a job to do and messing it up with garbage is a problem.”

Like plastic materials that can’t be recycled and must be disposed.

“We just generate so much plastic and we don’t have anything to do with it, pollutes the ocean. We have to deal with that at some point. Recycle helps but not everything is being taken,” he said.

Tripp recommended folks call the waste department if they have questions on what materials are recyclable.

