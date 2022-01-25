Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center to post COVID-19 updates on website

On Tuesday morning, January 25, the health department announced it would start posting updates...

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - COVID-19 updates in Cape Girardeau County will be back online this week.

Recently, the Cape County Public Health Center halted weekly updates on its Facebook page, instead directing people to the state COVID-19 dashboard.

On Tuesday morning, January 25, the health department announced it would start posting updates on its website every Thursday.

The change comes as Cape Girardeau County is averaging more than 200 new COVID-19 cases a day over the last seven days.

Going forward, updates regarding Cape Girardeau County Covid-19 data will now be located on our webpage....

Posted by Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center on Tuesday, January 25, 2022

