Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cape City Council decides on changes to urban deer hunt

The hunt will still be seven days in length, but between each hunt period there will be a one...
The hunt will still be seven days in length, but between each hunt period there will be a one week period of no hunting to allow the properties to settle down.(Noelle Williams)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There will be some changes to Cape Girardeau’s urban deer hunt in the fall of 2022.

The hunt will still be seven days in length, but between each hunt period there will be a one week period of no hunting to allow the properties to settle down.

The first period will be from November 1 to 7.

Harvest limit will increase from two deer with an antlerless deer first to three deer with an antlerless deer first and a maximum of one antlered deer harvested.

Permits will be issued by the Missouri Department of Conservation using a lottery system.

The five designated properties for the managed deer hunt are Twin Trees Area 1, Twin Trees Area 2, Cape Rock Area 1, Fountain Park Area 1 and Delaware Park Area 1.

The number of hunters in the Twin Trees Area 1 will be lowered from three to two.

The number of hunters in Twin Trees Area 2 will be lowered from two to one.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grant Henson, 19, and Bryan Henson, 22, are behind bars in connection with a kidnapping and sex...
Two charged after kidnapping, sex crimes in Jasper County
Terika Clay, 30, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action after she...
McDonald’s worker shot over French fry discount, Mo. police say
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded at 12:48 p.m. on Saturday. The...
Magnitude of small earthquake recorded near Reelfoot Lake upgraded
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Dozens of teams were on hand competing for the best pork steaks and ribs.
When Pigs Fly BBQ event comes to Cape Girardeau

Latest News

SEMO food bank plans to open a new satellite facility at the former Sappington Outdoor location...
Southeast Missouri Food Bank to open satellite facility in Jackson
The new women’s housing center is expected to open the first week of February.
Soulful Harvest Ministries to open housing center for women
City of Carbondale requests funding for a new entertainment venue.
City of Carbondale requests grant funding for new entertainment venue
Camron B. Cutrer and Julian T. Parker are facing charges in connection with a burglary...
2 Paducah men facing charges in connection with business burglary investigation