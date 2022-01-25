Cape City Council decides on changes to urban deer hunt

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There will be some changes to Cape Girardeau’s urban deer hunt in the fall of 2022.

The hunt will still be seven days in length, but between each hunt period there will be a one week period of no hunting to allow the properties to settle down.

The first period will be from November 1 to 7.

Harvest limit will increase from two deer with an antlerless deer first to three deer with an antlerless deer first and a maximum of one antlered deer harvested.

Permits will be issued by the Missouri Department of Conservation using a lottery system.

The five designated properties for the managed deer hunt are Twin Trees Area 1, Twin Trees Area 2, Cape Rock Area 1, Fountain Park Area 1 and Delaware Park Area 1.

The number of hunters in the Twin Trees Area 1 will be lowered from three to two.

The number of hunters in Twin Trees Area 2 will be lowered from two to one.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.