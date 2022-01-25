Bitter cold temperatures across the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. A strong area of high pressure is producing very cold air across the Heartland this evening. Northerly winds will make for cold wind chills overnight. Lows by morning will range form near 5 north to near 15 south with wind chills below zero at times across the northern half of the Heartland.

Wednesday will be sunny but very cold across the Heartland. High temperatures will reach the middle 20s north to the middle 30s far south. Wind chills will remain in the upper teens and lower 20s.

